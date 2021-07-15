December 15, 1936-July 13, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Janet Ruth Nieman, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. She was born December 15, 1936 on the family farm near Clarksville, Iowa, the daughter of Louis & Esther (Nordmeyer) Dieckmann. She married Gordon Nieman on October 7, 1961 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death May 19, 2016. Janet was a secretary with Home Health at Sartori Memorial Hospital. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Nieman of Cedar Falls and Michelle (Wade) Eichhorn of Ely, Iowa; two grandchildren, Audi & Asher Eichhorn; one brother, Dr. Merwin Dieckman of North Carolina; two sisters, Beverly (Truman) Kaiser of Waterloo and Mary Ann (Jerry) Obenour of McKinney, Texas and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021 at Nazareth Lutheran Church with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour prior to service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the church.
