Janet Robinson

(1950-2020 )

ACKLEY -- Janet Elaine Robinson, 69, of Ackley, died Thursday, Feb. 13, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.

She was born Oct. 27, 1950, in Waterloo, to Charles and Ruth (Adolfs) Oelmann. On June 10, 1971, she married Richard Robinson in Austinville. He preceded her in death.

Janet graduated from Aplington High School in 1969 and then from Pitzie's Cosmetology School in 1971. She worked in housekeeping for Grand JiVante in Ackley, retiring in 2018.

She was a member of the Austinville Christian Reformed Church.

Survived by: her children, Tim (Kim) Robinson of Hampton, and Laura (Leland Williams) Robinson of Ackley; grandchildren, Stephanie, Victoria, Adriana Pacheco of Hampton, Jarred Robinson of Ackley, Abigail Robinson of Ackley, Issiac, Makena and Jaxson Williams of Ackley, Joshua Miller of Hampton, Ashleigh (Darrick) Wright of Hampton and Kayleigh Bass of Hampton; great-grandchildren, Benson and Brentley of Hampton; her sister Donna (Joe) Muhs of Adel; and her brother Warren (Cindy) Oelmann of Austinville.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Kimberly Pacheco; a son, Justin Robinson; a granddaughter, Gabriella Pacheco; and her brothers Edwin, Alan, Brian and Keith Oelmann.

Services: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Austinville Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, at Sietsema Funeral Home in Ackley.

