WATERLOO — Janet Marie Richmond, 66, died Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born Dec. 11, 1951, at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, daughter of Daniel and Ellen (Hankins) Groenewald. She married Randy Richmond on Dec. 20, 1969, at Faith Assembly of God in Elk Run Heights.
Janet graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1970. She worked in food service and as a drug store clerk at Greenwood Drug, and retired after about 30 years of service. She was an active member of Faith Assembly of God Church, helping feed people on Wednesday nights.
Survived by: her husband; a son: Tracy (Michelle) Richmond of Waterloo; a daughter, Christina (Dennis) Snyder of Quasqueton; six grandchildren, Luke (Sydnee), Nina, Jeremiah “JP,” Sophie, Sydney and Randy Russell; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey; two sisters, Linda Inman of Evansdale and Teri (Earl) Brandt of Waterloo; and a brother, John (Shirley) Lambertson of Iowa Falls.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Brian Allen Richmond; a daughter-in-law: Kristine Richmond; her father-in-law, Duke Richmond; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Jacobsen and Chester Inman.
Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 17, at Faith Assembly of God, Elk Run Heights, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Faith Assembly of God.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Janet enjoyed all types of crafts including card-making and crocheting blankets for her family, friends and veterans of the Vietnam War. She enjoyed her flowers, baking her famous sugar cookies and playing games like Yahtzee with her sisters and daughter. Janet was a caring and compassionate individual who loved her family and friends unconditionally.
