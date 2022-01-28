Janet Prymer
March 3, 1942-January 23, 2022
WATERLOO-Janet Prymer, 79 of Waterloo, died on Sunday, January 23, 2022. She was born March 3, 1942 in Waterloo, son of Fred L. and Willie Beatrice (Ray) Roberts.
Janet married Willie Prymer October 17, 1959 in Preston Minnesota. She was a devoted wife and mother, looking after her three children. She was a lifelong member of Antioch Baptist Church in Waterloo, where she served as the treasurer for many years. She was also a member of the Club Les Dames, and worked as a bookkeeper for the Holly Shop and Sumner Street Market, along with several other businesses over the years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling with family, and loving the Lord.
She is survived by her husband, Willie, Waterloo; sons Willie (Brenda) Prymer Jr. Georgia, and Kevin (Pamela) Prymer, Powder Springs, Georgia; daughter, Melanie Billings, grandson, Alton Drew Billings, granddaughter Alycia Billings, all of Waterloo; sister, Rae Deane (Charles) Humphries, Waterloo; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by sisters; SamElla McDonald, Marion Butler, Ralla Roberts, Marynette Harris and Bessie Roberts in infancy; brothers Thomas, Fred, William, James, Leon, Rubble, Aaron and Charles Roberts.
Services: 12:00pm Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 426 Sumner St, Waterloo, IA 50703. Burial immediately following in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation: One hour prior to services at Antioch Baptist Church, Waterloo. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, is assisting the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralService.com to leave condolences.
