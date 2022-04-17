January 2, 1938-April 10, 2022

Janet Louise Weiler of Fairhope, Alabama, formerly of Waterloo, passed away peacefully of natural causes on April 10. She was 84.

Jan was born on January 2, 1938, the daughter of Don and Christina Baxter of Cedar Falls. She cherished growing up on Tremont Street in Cedar Falls. She attended Northern University High School and Drake University.

Jan married Steve Showers of Waterloo on December 30, 1958. They had three children: Suzy, Bob, and David. They resided on Orchard Street in Waterloo until their divorce in 1973. Jan married Duane Weiler of Waterloo on November 24, 1982.

Jan worked for many years as a stockbroker for Piper, Jaffray, and Hopwood in downtown Waterloo. She was the firm’s first female broker. Jan also had boundless energy for volunteer work and was well-known for her support with schools, youth groups, and community activities. Her joyous spirit was felt by everyone around her. She was an incredible friend to all.

Jan and Duane moved to Fairhope, Alabama in 1992, where Jan founded and operated Landmark Tours. She loved the rich history of coastal Alabama and took great delight in creating unforgettable experiences. Her tours were fun, fabulous and first-class.

Survived by her children Suzy (Joel) Willemssen of Fairfax Station, Virginia; Bob (Donna) Showers of Bloomington, Minnesota; David Showers of Waterloo; grandchildren Vanessa, Bobby and Christina Willemssen of Virgina; Jenny and Audrey Showers of Minnesota.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Sue Baxter Pedersen.

A memorial will be held in Cedar Falls this summer.