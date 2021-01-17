 Skip to main content
Janet L. Urbanek
Janet L. Urbanek

Janet L. Urbanek

July 19, 1955-January 10, 2021

Janet L. Urbanek, 65, of Hudson, died Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital in Des Moines. She was born July 19, 1955 in Brainerd, MN, daughter of Lloyd W. and Elsie Adelmund Church. Jan graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1973. She received her B.A. in education from UNI in 1987. She married Mark A. Urbanek December 1, 1974 at Faith Lutheran Church in Parkersburg. Jan was a teacher for Dike-New Hartford Schools for 29 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson and was a member of the praise team and church choir for many years. She volunteered for hospice for many years and was the Iowa Hospice Volunteer of Year in 2009. Spending time with her family was very special to her. Survived by husband, Mark Urbanek, Hudson; two sons, Justin (Kris) Urbanek, Cedar Falls, Joe (Katy) Urbanek, Tripoli; six grandchildren, Alex, Taylor, Mac, Drew, Bode, Trey Urbanek; brother, Jeff (Angie) Church, Parkersburg; two sisters-in-law, Deb (Dean) Schumacher, Tripoli, Cindy (Don) Knock, New Hartford; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded by her parents. There will be a celebration of life at a later date; Private family inurnment at Hudson Cemetery; Memorials may be directed to the family for a fund to be established; Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.

