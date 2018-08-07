OELWEIN — Janet L. Jessen, 81, of Oelwein, died Saturday, Aug. 4, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
She was born Oct. 11, 1936, on a farm east of Stanley, daughter of Frank and Opal (Finch) Duckett. She married John Edward Jessen on June 9, 1956, at the Stanley Union Church in Stanley. He preceded her in death April 2, 2009.
Janet graduated from Stanley High School in 1954, continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, where she received her B.A., and at Des Moines Area Community College, where she received an A.A. in health care administration. She was a homemaker and worked in her early years in the Waterloo Schools teaching first grade, as supervisor of the Bremer County CAP programs in Waverly and as administrator of the Denver Sunset Home. In her later years, Janet taught at Our Savior Lutheran Church preschool in McAllen, Texas, and worked for Exceptional Persons respite program in Waterloo.
Survived by: three sons, John Jessen of Duluth, Minn., Randy (Sheila) Jessen of Denver and Dean (Jennifer) Jessen of Wadena; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Ron (Judy) Duckett of Clermont and Ross (Cindy) Duckett of Canton, Minn.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and her husband.
Services: family will have a private visitation and funeral, with burial at Stanley Cemetery, Stanley. The public is invited to join the family to share memories and a meal at noon Wednesday, Aug. 8, at the Stanley Fire Department Community Room in Stanley.
Memorial fund: has been established for UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Janet enjoyed volunteering at Fontana Park in Hazleton and Mercy Hospital and Wings Park Elementary second grade, both in Oelwein. She also enjoyed music, gardening, playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.