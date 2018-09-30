CEDAR FALLS -- Janet Lucille Hosea, 82, of Cedar Falls, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 25, of natural causes.
She was born June 2, 1936, in McCook, Neb., daughter of Ame and Lucille (Herrod) Fisher. She married Dale E. Hosea on July 28, 1953, in Wilsonville, Neb. He died Jan. 23, 1998.
Janet was a 1954 graduate of Crete (Neb.) High School. She was a homemaker, an Avon and Tupperware consultant and worked for the Waterloo Courier.
Survived by: six sons, Richard Hosea and Mike (Dee) Hosea, both of Cedar Falls, Jeff Hosea of Waterloo, Kevin (Amy) Hosea of Cedar Falls, Dan (Wayne Embacher) Hosea of Kittredge, Colo., and Chris Hosea of Cedar Falls; a daughter, Paula Hosea of Cedar Falls; a son-in-law, Dale Haan of Waterloo; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; a half brother, Kendall (Angie) Fisher of Oberlin, Kan.; and two half sisters, Deb (Rich) Lambert of Danbury, Neb., and Dee (Mitchell) Sis of McCook of Nebraska.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a daughter, Eva Haan; a brother, Gerald Fisher; and a half brother, Kerry Fisher.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 2 to 5 p.m. today and for one hour before services Monday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed in her memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, www.lbda.org.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
