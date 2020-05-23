(1946-2020)
EVANSDALE — Janet L. Endriss, 73, of Evansdale, died at home on Monday, May 18.
She was born Dec. 16, 1946, in Hampton, daughter of Harold L. and Mildred A. Faber Craig, and graduated from Sheffield-Chapin Community High School in 1965. She married Tom R. Endriss on Oct. 30, 1965, in Hampton at First Methodist Church. She was a military spouse for more than 20 years while Tom served in the U.S. Air Force.
Janet had worked as a clerk for Goodwill Industries at their Kimball Ridge Store in Waterloo for many years.
Survivors: her husband; two sons, Mike of Evansdale and Pat (Randi) of Council Bluffs; three grandchildren, Kaycee, Lynsie, and Dylan Endriss; a sister, Carol (Art) Ades of Mason City; and two brothers, Gerry (Jo) Craig of Dumont and Kent (Dianna) Craig of Tucson‚ Ariz.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Services: Graveside services will be held at a later date with inurnment in the Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Adel.
Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Janet loved spending time visiting her grandchildren, doing crossword puzzles, and fishing.
