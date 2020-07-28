Janet L. Clubine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1947-2020)

WILLIAMSBURG—Janet Lynn Clubine formerly Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home at the age of 73 years.

She is survived by her husband Delbert; a daughter, Denise (Dee) and husband Brian Culp of Williamsburg; a son, Chad and wife April of Janesville, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Kaylee Culp and Conner Clubine. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Celebration of Life Service will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until service time. Memorials are for Iowa County Safe Haven or Essence of Life Hospice. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.

