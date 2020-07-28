Janet L. Clubine

(1947-2020)
WILLIAMSBURG—Janet Lynn Clubine formerly Waterloo, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home at the age of 73 years.
She is survived by her husband Delbert; a daughter, Denise (Dee) and husband Brian Culp of Williamsburg; a son, Chad and wife April of Janesville, Iowa; 4 grandchildren, Jackson, Kaitlyn and Kaylee Culp and Conner Clubine. She was preceded in death by her parents.
