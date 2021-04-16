November 19, 1944—April 14, 2021

WATERLOO—Janet “Jody” Doherty, 76, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 14, at Pinnacle Specialty Care, Cedar Falls, with her husband and daughter at her side.

She was born November 19, 1944 in Decorah, daughter of Leo “Gard” and Mary Costigan Barthelme. She married Cornelius “Con” Doherty on February 18, 1978 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

She graduated from DeSales Central High School in Ossian and University College of Cosmetology in Iowa City. She owned and operated her own beauty shop and later worked at Wayne’s Beauty Salon, working a combined 40+ years as a hair dresser. She later worked for Ruppman/Affina and most recently retired from UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Survivors include: her husband; her daughter, Sinead (Josh) Koeneke of Waterloo; two grandchildren, Madeline and Asher Koeneke and a bonus grandson, Kane Koeneke; and 12 cousins.