(1924-2020)

WATERLOO — Janet “Jimmie” Etringer Gray, 95 of Waterloo died Monday July 20 at Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. She was born September 19, 1924 in Waterloo, daughter of David A. and Mary Devor Stevenson. She married Carroll Etringer September 30, 1950. He died March 28, 1981. She later married Art Gray August 3, 1983 and he died April 28, 2012.

Jimmie graduated from West High School and was employed with John Deere in accounting prior to raising her children. She was a long standing member of St. Edwards Catholic Church.

Survived by: two sons, Tom (Sue) Etringer of Dewar, Dan (Sherry) Etringer of Waterloo; a daughter, Sue (Phil) Galliger of Eagen, Minn.; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Preceded by: her parents, a brother, Bill Stevenson and a sister, Mary Louise “Weezie” Glass.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 29 at St. Edwards Catholic Church, preceded by one hour of visitation. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, if attending either the visitation or the mass, masks are mandatory.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and Columbus High School.