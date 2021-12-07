September 20, 1953-December 3, 2021

WAVERLY-Janet “Jan” Woodring, 68, formerly from Waverly, Iowa passed away Friday, December 3, 2021 at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.

Janet Marie Woodring was born on September 20, 1953, at the Waverly Hospital in Waverly the daughter of Richard and LaVonne (Peters) Woodring. When Janet was five days old, she developed a very high fever, which caused Cerebral Palsy. Over the next several years, Dick, LaVonne and Jan’s sister, Jean worked very hard together to give Jan the quality of life that she deserved while spending a lot of time in the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City. She was baptized at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly and confirmed on June 1, 1971 also at Trinity United Methodist Church by Rev. McMichael. Jan loved going to church with her family and enjoyed listening to the Children’s Choir.

She lived in Waverly with her family her whole life. Her father passed away in 2005 and Janet continued to live at home with her mother. In April of 2006, she moved to the Tripoli Nursing Home until moving to the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in 2011.

Despite the challenges that Cerebral Palsy brought her, Jan lived a full and beautiful life. She was able to communicate with her eyes—lighting up and sparkling when happy. She loved to flirt with the guys, “throwing kisses” when talking to her. She loved Angels, Mickey Mouse, Red Hat ladies and stuffed animals. Family was very important to Jan. She knew the roads to Lake City, Minnesota where her sister, Jean lived. Jan loved traveling in the several motor homes they had over the years and collecting spoons from every place they visited. Jan has touched everyone’s life she met and she had the best memory.

Survivors are her cousin, Kathy (Randy) Schunk of Shell Rock, who has been her guardian since LaVonne passed away. Kathy played a significant role in Jan’s life, making sure she had the best care over the past 15 years. Nephew, Andrew (Kimberly) Myer of Pardeeville WI and family, Zachary and Ethan of Oxford, WI, niece, Melissa (Lyle) Phillips and family, Caitlyn & Nolan of Edgerton, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard on July 3, 2005 and LaVonne on July 30, 2012 and her sister, Jean (Joe) Myer on February 10, 2006.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Chaplain Rusty Van Wey from Cedar Valley Hospice officiating. Those attending must wear a mask. Burial will follow in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to either the Children’s Hospital in Iowa City or Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left for Janet at www.kaisercorson.com.

Special thanks to the staff of Shell Rock Healthcare Center for providing Jan with wonderful care over the past 10 years while she resided there.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly, Iowa is assisting the Woodring family with arrangements. 319-352-1187