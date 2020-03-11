Janet (Jan) A. Jorgensen

(1937 - 2020)
Janet A. Jorgensen, age 82, of Osage, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home in Osage.
She was born July 8, 1937, in Brainerd, Minnesota, the daughter of Stanley F. and Ruth B. (Steele) Stolt. Janet married John E. Beghtel in Waterloo on August 24, 1956. They were married for 35 years. On September 11, 1993, she married Wilmer L. Jorgensen at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Janet graduated from Waterloo West High in the class of 1955. She attended Iowa State Teacher's College and received a B.A. Degree in elementary education. She taught third grade at Geneseo Consolidated School, Buckingham, Iowa, Hudson Community School and Waterloo School District.
Janet is survived by her husband, Wilmer of Osage; one daughter, Julie Lynn Oettel of Littleton, Colorado; and one son, Steven Jay Beghtel of Sarasota, Florida; one granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Beghtel of Centralia, Washington; and one brother, Stanley (Stan) R. Stolt of Sacramento, California.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved sister, Loretta Joy Stolt on May 25, 1987.
Janet has requested to be laid to rest beside her beloved sister, Loretta, at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo. Private family graveside services were held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with Rev. Bryan Odeen of Our Savior's Lutheran in Osage officiating.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home in Osage is assisting the family.
