June 27, 1922-August 6, 2022

REINBECK-Janet Harberts, age 100 passed away on August 6, 2022, in Reinbeck, Iowa. Janet was born in Aplington, Iowa on June 27, 1922, to Klaas and Jantje (Hekman) Mulder. She met and married Charles W. W. Harberts on January 28, 1943. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 11, 2022, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Engelkes Abels Funeral home in Grundy Center. Funeral services will be held at the Colfax Center Presbyterian Church in Holland, IA on Friday August 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Mark Keefer will be officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Colfax Cemetery, and a luncheon for family and friends will follow.

Janet loved being a farmer’s wife. They farmed in Grundy Center, Dike, and LaPorte City. She was a member of the Colfax Presbyterian Church since 1944, served on the pulpit committee, Catechism teacher, Sunday school teacher and Bible school teacher.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband Charles Harberts on May 8, 1996, siblings; Harm Mulder, Grace (Harm) Kettwig, George Mulder, Angeline (Joe) Etzen, Klaas (Junior) Mulder, and DeWitt (Bud) Mulder. She is survived by her daughter Vivian Princehouse and her special friend Larry Peterson, a brother-in-law Alfred Harberts, and a sister-in-law Merelyn (Russell) Harberts, many nieces and nephews.

Casket bearers will be Jerry Eberline, Melvin Vogt, Rodney Mulder, Norman Mulder, Terry Phelps, and Alan Harberts. Honorary bearer is David Harberts. Ushers are Chuck Thoren and Tom Simms.

Engelkes Abels Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.