October 21, 1952-July 27, 2021
Janet Elizabeth White passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Allen Memorial at the age of 68. She was born, October 21, 1952 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Harry and Jean (Woodgate) White. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo.
Janet was a huge fan of the Chicago Bears and Elvis Presley. She also enjoyed Schlitz Beer, coloring, and stockcar racing.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Bill and Clifton James. She is survived by brothers: Jeffrey and Donald White; sisters: Sherri (Tom Briggs) Bearbower, Judi (Delbert) Stock, and Barb (Dwight) Guenther; many nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
