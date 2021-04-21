August 15, 1941-April 17, 2021
WATERLOO-Janet Elaine Greene, 79, of Waterloo, peacefully passed in her home April 17, 2021. She was born August 15, 1941 in Marble Rock, IA had 5 brothers and was the daughter of Virginia (Foutz) and Arthur Hayungs. Jan was a proud employee of the Waterloo McDonald’s for over 40 years. Janet and Gary Greene were married for 25 years and had 3 children together. Kimberly, Tamara,and Troy. 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren Proceeded in death by her parents, her son Troy, 4 brothers and the great Elvis Presley. Celebration of life will be on April 24th at Majestic Moon 1955 Locke Ave Waterloo, IA 50702 from 3-5pm. Memoriam can be sent to Majestic Moon Friday or Saturday after 1pm or by Venmo @Tamara-Greene-1.
