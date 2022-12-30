August 20, 1935-December 16, 2022

Janet DuBois was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa in 1935. There was a piano in the house, and at a very early age she started to play. She later also learned to play the Clarinet, and played in the High School and Cedar Falls Municipal Band. Janet graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a degree in Music, and started her love of travel by taking her first trip to Chicago. There she worked her way through Northwestern University, earning her Masters in Music. Upon graduation Janet accepted a position at a small college in South Carolina. Once again, she packed her bags and traveled to Gaffney, South Carolina. She began her teaching career at Limestone college where she taught for 20 years. She later accepted a job in the Lowcountry. Once again, she packed her bags, and traveled to Walterboro, South Carolina, where she started teaching music at USC Salkehatchie. Janet remained at Salk for 20 years, only retiring because of her failing health. As a very talented musician, she enjoyed sharing her gift whenever she could. She faithfully played for many services at First Baptist Church, St. Jude’s Episcopal Church, and Bethel Presbyterian Church, all in Walterboro, as well as many other places.

Janet was an avid traveler, crossing the continents extensively in Europe, Asia, Africa, Central and South America. She spent New Year’s Eve on the Nile, and with the help of a sturdy cane, climbed the Inca bricks of Machu Pichu. When she came home from traveling, she found her home protected by a thin layer of kitty hair. Yes, she had cats. Three, six or sometimes nine. They were her children and she loved them dearly. When exploring became too difficult she began cruise travel, and you would often find her sitting in the lounge with an Irish Coffee and a good gory mystery or a bag of yarn, knitting and making friends.

Janet is predeceased by her mother and father, Milo and Norma DuBois and her loving sister, Linda Kelly (John). She is survived by her nephew, Dr. Brian Kelly (Karrie) and their two children Megan and Devon.

Janet could never see a dog, whether on a leash or a scruffy stray, without stopping to pet it. In lieu of flowers, her family would request a donation in Janet’s name to FoCCAS, Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Walterboro, and also in Iowa, where she will be interred with her parents.

