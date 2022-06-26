June 9, 2022

Janet (Brant) Schmidt passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022, at 88, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Born in 1933 in Oelwein, Iowa, Janet earned a nursing degree in 1955 from the University of Iowa. She held several nursing positions, later teaching at Iowa Methodist School of Nursing and supervising student nurses at their Medical Center.

Janet liked to knit and to create beautiful handcrafted lace in a process known as tatting. Her faith was an important part of her identity. Her favorite Bible verse was 1 Thessalonians 5:17, pray without ceasing

Janet always loved music. Her family loved hearing her play the piano that held a prominent place in their living room. They also appreciated the spiritual experiences they absorbed while she played organ at various Protestant churches.

She wanted to be remembered as a good wife, a good mother and a loyal friend. There’s no doubt she will be.

During her 25-year marriage to Holger A. Christensen, Janet gave birth to four children: Julie (John Diehl), John (Cindy), David (Susie) and Jim. Janet’s second husband, Melvin Payne, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her third husband, Richard Schmidt. In addition to her children, Janet is survived by grandchildren Nate (Jessica), Brant and Zachary Christensen, Amy Badger and Magnus Diehl, and great-grandchildren Clara and Augustus Christensen.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, at Wallace Family Funeral Home, 1115 E. 19th St. N., Newton, Iowa.