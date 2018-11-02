Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — Janet Benson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Sartori Memorial Hospital.

She was born Jan. 1, 1929, in Ferryville, Wis., daughter of Arthur and Alma (Swiggum) Aberg. She married Howard Benson on May 27, 1950, in Westby, Wis. He died Nov. 19, 1997.

She received her R.N. degree from the Milwaukee Hosts Lutheran School of Nursing and worked as an R.N. in their various residences over the years in Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, where she worked at the Cedar Falls Lutheran Home until age 80.

Survived by: a son, Bryan (Janice); two daughters, Jaine Benson and Carrie Kaub; a daughter-in-law, Dawn Benson; 13 grandchildren, Angie, Luke, John, David, Amy, Sam, Janet, Brandon (Heather), Mark, Brad, Kurt (MacKenzie), Amber (Joshua) Evans and Amanda (Kyle) Brott; and 11 great-grandchildren, Kassidy, Aubrie, Callie, Genevieve, Greta, Lola, Jude, Callie, Arik, Anthony and Alison.

Preceded in death by: a son, Bernt; and her siblings, Carol Anderson, Don Aberg and Joann Turner.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the NewAldaya Lifescapes Chapel. Visitation will be for an hour befiore the service at the chapel; and lunch following the service at 11:15 a.m. Inurnment will be in the spring in Freeman Lutheran Church Cemetery, Ferryville, Wis., along with her husband Howard’s cremains.

Memorials: may be directed to Lutheran World Hunger appeal (800-638-3522).

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Celebrate
Janet Benson (1929-2018)
