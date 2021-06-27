Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Spicer. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Waterloo, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church and will continue for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Arrangements are with the Peterson Brothers Green Lake Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com

Janet Ann Wagner was born on July 5, 1933, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph A. and Mary Margaret (Dorival) Petrick. She grew up in in La Crosse and Burr Oak, Iowa and graduated from Cresco High School. In 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, Janet was married to Kenneth Craft and they were later divorced. She attended HAWKEYE Institute to become a bookkeeper and was employed at the Jerald Sulky Company. In 1974, Janet was married to Gordon Wagner and they made their home in Waterloo. Shortly after they married, Gordon was killed in an automobile accident. In 2004, Janet moved to Owatonna and in 2014 to Spicer to be closer to her family. Janet was employed at Sam’s Club in Waterloo, Iowa and Walmart in Owatonna and Willmar, MN from 1998 for twenty years, retiring in January of 2018. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, the American Business Women Association (ABWA) and other organizations. Her hobbies included reading, playing bingo, card games and board games.