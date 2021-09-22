FAIRFAX-Janet Ann Appleton, 70, of Fairfax, Iowa, died Saturday, September 18, 2021, at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The family will greet guests from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home, officiated by certified celebrant Amy Hart. A reception in Janet’s honor will follow at The Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood. Guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and socially distance. Private burial will take place at Westview Cemetery, LaPorte City, Iowa, at a later date.