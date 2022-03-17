 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet Almeta Schick Corbin

February 5, 1934-March 11, 2022

Janet Almeta Schick Corbin, 88, died March 11, 2022, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She was born February 5, 1934, to Edna (Schott) and Edward Schick. She grew up in Westerville, Ohio. She graduated from Capital University in Columbus, Ohio, in 1954. In 1959 she married John Corbin. They had three daughters: Kristine Lubben, Karen Climis, and Jocelyn Hemming.

Janet taught elementary school music, then stayed home with her daughters. She played oboe in the Twin Cities Symphony. She taught oboe and piano at home, then earned a Master of Arts in 1998 from Western Michigan University. She later worked for Upjohn in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Throughout her life she was a devoted Lutheran who taught Sunday school for years.

Janet is survived by her daughters, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and her brother Edward C. Schick.

Services will be Friday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Westerville.

