Janet A. Knebel

(1959-2019)
DUNKERTON —- Janet Ann Knebel, 59, died Friday, March 29, at the Dumont Wellness Center in Dumont.
She was born Oct. 11, 1959, in Waterloo, daughter of Elmo and Irene (Bakula) Knebel. She graduated from River Hills School in 1981. Janet worked at Goodwill Industries for 20 years. She enjoyed friendships from her time with Exceptional Persons Inc., Cedar Valley Community Support Services, Dumont Wellness Center, North Star, Goodwill, and Newell Post.
Survivors: a sister, Julie Claussen of Waterloo; a brother, Bill Knebel of Dunkerton; and many family members.
Preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, Edward and Jerry; and a sister, Joan Miller.
Services: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo; burial in Barkley Cemetery, Dunkerton, at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
Janet enjoyed crossword puzzles, magic shows, gospel music, church day camp, bingo, going out to eat, Elvis, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and dressing up to go to church. She also participated in the Special Olympics and the Aspire Horseback program.
