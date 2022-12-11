May 29, 1938-November 28, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Janene Kay Marcussen, 84, of Cedar Falls, passed away peacefully Monday, November 28, 2022, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls, due to complications of diabetes. She was born May 29, 1938 in Cedar Falls, daughter of Frank and Aldene (Rainbow) Nanke. Janene graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended Young’s Beauty School. She married Richard “Dick” Marcussen on April 13, 1968 in Cedar Falls. Janene was a Cedar Falls Community Theater volunteer and she and Dick were the 2006 Sturgis Falls Parade Grand Marshalls.

She is survived by her husband, Dick Marcussen, of Cedar Falls; five sons, Lon Willis of Chandler, Arizona, Bill (Laurie) Willis of Meridian, Idaho, Scott Marcussen of Santa Barbara, California, Kaj Marcussen of Phoenix, Arizona and Brian (Mary) Bigelow of Auburn, Indiana; two daughters, Andrea (Daryl) Sanders of Phoenix and Kristin (Carl) Hildebrand of New Braunfels, Texas; 13 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a brother, Bernie (Donna) Nanke, of Waterloo, Iowa, and a sister, Kolene (Ed) Copas, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Janene was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Nanke.

Services will be 11:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Service will be livestreamed beginning at 11:00, visit http://www.youtube.com/c/BethlehemLutheranCF?app=desktop. Visitation will be 4—6:00 pm Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cedar Falls Schools Foundation to naming the new pool/natatorium after Coach Dick Marcussen.