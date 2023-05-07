January 29, 1950-February 4, 2023

Janelle Kephart passed away February 4th, 2023 at the age 73 from a sudden illness. Janelle was born January 29, 1950 to George and Lela Metcalf. Janelle graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1968. Janelle attended the Hawkeye Tech Medical Secretary Program. Janelle work in the medical field for many years retiring from Family Foot Healthcare in 2018.

Janelle married Ronald Kephart March 1973 and were married for 47 years until Ron’s passing in December 2021. They had a dog named Lady that was spoiled more than most children that lived to be 21 years old. Janelle was always the life of the party at any event bringing laughter to everyone she was around.

Janelle is survived by her sisters Delores Daniels, Linda (Dick) Schaffer, Denise Nielsen and brothers Bill (Karen) Metcalf, Neil Metcalf, Jack (Judy) Metcalf and sister in law Becky Metcalf. Also many nieces and nephews that adored Janelle.

Janelle was preceded in death by her husband Ron Kephart, parents George and Lela, sister Mary Gram, brother Ron Metcalf, and Lady.

Celebration of life will be Saturday May 20th at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, IA from 1pm to 3pm.