(1932-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Janelle Ferguson, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Nov. 29,at MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
She was born March 3, 1932, in Vinton, daughter of Anton and Esther (Johanson) Peterson. She married Warren Ferguson on March 1, 1953, in Vinton.
She was employed with the Benton County Courthouse for five years; the University of Northern Iowa for two years; and then worked in Medicare insurance at Sartori Memorial Hospital for 21 years, retiring in 1992.
Survivors: her husband; two daughters, Marsha Lyn Kane of Marietta, Ga., and Rose Ann (Bill) Kipp of Freeport, Ill.; two grandchildren, Aaron (Alishea) and Adam (Brooke) Faddis; and four great-grandchildren, Amelia, Halston, Asa, and Aliza.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: a brother, Leonard Peterson; and two sisters, Naomi Cottrell and one in infancy.
Services: 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Richardson Funeral Service with visitation for one hour prior to the service. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Evergreen Cemetery in Vinton.
Memorials: to the family for designation at a later date.
Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
She was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Vinton at the age of 13 and a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls as an adult.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.