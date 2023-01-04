December 15, 1977-December 31, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Janelle Eileen Wilks, 45, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Unity Point Allen Hospital.

She was born on December 15, 1977, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Robert and Claire (Brandom) Holzinger. Janelle married Scott Wilks on July 8, 2000, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moline. Janelle graduated Suma Cum Laude with a degree in Political Science from UNI. She also obtained her bachelor’s degree in education.

She was an entrepreneur who had a passion for running local businesses. Janelle was owner and operator of Main Street Sweets, Nelly’s Dogs, and the Cedar Falls Hurts Donut. She was a member of Fresh Wind Ministries and loved to volunteer in the Cedar Valley for many organizations. Janelle had an infectious smile and laugh that could light up the room. She loved nothing more than to be surrounded by her family and friends. She lived for being a loving, strong and driven role model for her daughters and Janelle absolutely adored her husband Scott.

Janelle is survived by her husband, Scott of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Greenley and Gracyn Wilks, both of Cedar Falls; parents, Robert and Claire Holzinger of Milan, IL; two sisters, Tara (Andrew) Gengler of Moline, and Yvonne (Jeffrey) Schmulbach of Milan; fathers and mothers-in-law, Terry and Gail Massey, and Richard and Pamela Wilks; brother-in-law, Mark (Tracy) Wilks of St. Charles, IL; sister-in- law, Stacey Ruark (CP) of Coal Valley, IL; maternal grandmother, Irma Brandom of Moline; lifelong friend, Amanda McCormick-Puebla of Moline; nieces and nephews, Taylor Swanson, Meghan, Quinten, and Pia Gengler, Sydney, Aiden, and Baylen Leemans, Josh Ruark, Amanda Hill, Ashleigh Tapscott, and Easton Wilks; numerous great nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by a great-niece and namesake, Elsie Eileen Swanson, and a special cousin, Josh Brandom.

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that will work within us.” Ephesians 3:20

Family directed celebrations of life will be announced at a future date—one in the Quad Cities and one near Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family to fund for her daughters’ education Farmers State Bank in care of Wilks Family Education Fund—131 Tower Park Drive, Suite 100, Waterloo, IA 50701 or Venmo @gonsky13. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.