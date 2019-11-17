Janeen N. Huegli

(1944-2019)
EVANSDALE — Janeen Nan Deitrick Huegli, 74, of Evansdale, died Friday, Nov. 15, at home under the care of Cedar Valley Hospice, following a battle with cancer.
She was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Waterloo, daughter of Kenneth and Helen (Peterson) Conway. Janeen grew up in Waterloo and graduated from East High. She married Gene Deitrick. They later divorced.
Janeen retired from the Cedar Falls School System after many years as a custodian.
Survivors: two daughters, Debra (Kelly) Jones and Kristi (Joel) Osborne; a son, Lonnie Deitrick; seven grandchildren, Ashlea Webber, Rylea (Jared) Kern, Ryder Kern, Davian Jones, Bella Jones, Cody Osborne, and Deriane Deitrick; two great-grandchildren, Chloe Wright and Ryder Rose; a sister, Sheila Cox; and two nieces, Tami (Pat) Doyle and Jodi Cochran.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a twin sister, Colleen Clark; a sister, Karen Conway; and a brother-in-law, Edwin Cox.
Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com
She enjoyed gardening, playing the organ, and traveling.
