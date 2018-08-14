Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Jane Walden, 85, of Friendship Village, died Sunday, Aug. 12, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

She was born Oct. 25, 1932, in Jonesboro, Ark., daughter of James R. and Margaret V. Holmes. She married Robert F. Walden on Dec. 30, 1954, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Bob died Jan. 11, 2003.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1950 and received her B.A. in commerce in 1954 from the University of Iowa. Jane worked with Bob in the family business, Walden Photos, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Junior League, PEO Chapter IX, past president of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority and a member of Greater Cedar Valley Chamber Diplomats.

Survived by: two daughters, Sue (Rick) Jorgensen of Naperville, Ill., and Kathy (Mark) Schreiner of Waterloo; a son, Michael (Michelle) Walden of Waterloo; five grandchildren, four bonus granddaughters and four great-grandsons; a sister, Bobbie Cross of Birmingham, Mich.; and two sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Otto) Miller of Janesville and Anne Walden of Ames.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a son, Richard Walden; and a sister, Kitty Bartlett.

Memorial services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Locke Funeral Home, preceded by inurnment at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 15, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Friendship Village Foundation.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

