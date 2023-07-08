Before Jane was a grandma, mom or wife, she was a nurse and kept that mentality her whole life. She worked at the University of Iowa as an OB nurse, and various other nursing positions over her life. She loved being a Grandma. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with them. Jane was known for helping people and cheering them on to be the best they could be. Her helping of others had a ripple effect. Jane was a swim team and band mom, always making sure there was a cheerleader there. She was a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially basketball.