January 8, 1949-July 3, 2023
OELWEIN-Jane O’Toole, 74, of Oelwein passed away Monday July 3, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo. Visitation: 3:00-6:00 PM on Monday July 10, 2023 at Geilenfeld-Buehner Funeral Home in Oelwein. Funeral services: 10:30 AM on Tuesday July 11, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein.
Jane Ann O’Toole was born in Sigourney on January 8, 1949 to parents Don and Marie (Vogel) Oliver. She graduated from Tri-County High School in Thornburg. She then attended and graduated from St. Athanasius School of Nursing in Carroll. On September 19, 1970, Jane was united in marriage with Daniel J. O’Toole in Keswick.
Before Jane was a grandma, mom or wife, she was a nurse and kept that mentality her whole life. She worked at the University of Iowa as an OB nurse, and various other nursing positions over her life. She loved being a Grandma. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren’s activities and spending time with them. Jane was known for helping people and cheering them on to be the best they could be. Her helping of others had a ripple effect. Jane was a swim team and band mom, always making sure there was a cheerleader there. She was a huge fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, especially basketball.
Jane was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein, volunteered for the RSVP program in Oelwein, was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered countless times over the years.
Left to celebrate Jane’s life are her husband; her children: Jennifer O’Toole of Dallas, Texas and Jeneane (Wayne) O’Toole Stepan of Iowa City; her grandchildren: Magdalen and Jakob; her sisters: Janice Strang of Urbandale and Patricia Oliver of Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Dennis Strang.
