Jane Martin

(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — Jane Ester Marie Martin, 77, of Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
She was born Sept. 15, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Harry and Gladys (Faust) Hinz. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1960. Jane worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone Co., for Rath Packing, and at John Deere for 27 years, retiring in 1999.
She married John Martin on Nov. 30, 1991, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. She was a member of Whitetails Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited.
Survivors: two daughters, Robyn Rager of Waterloo and Charla (Matt) Byram of Waverly; four grandchildren, Chelsie Byram, Trevor Byram, Tim (Lia) Byram, and Zachary Duran; a great-granddaughter, Lanae; two sisters, Marcy (Ken) Kristensen of Hudson and Rose (Chuck) Demuth of Waterloo; and a brother, Harold Hinz of Denver.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three brothers, Jerry, Dale, and Richard Hinz; and her dog, Lucy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family or UnityPoint Hospice.
Online condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.
She enjoyed fishing, gardening, dirt-track racing, watching pool league, and spending time with her family. She also took great pride in tending to her neighbors.
