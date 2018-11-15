INDEPENDENCE — Jane M. Fletcher, 64, of Independence, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Nov. 12, at ABCM Rehab Center Independence – West Campus in Independence.
She was born Jan. 13, 1954, in Manchester, daughter of Lyle William and Marcia Roween (Pittman) Fletcher.
Jane enjoyed time spent at Camp Courageous, taking part in the Special Olympics, going on excursions with her housemates, shopping and coloring. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Independence.
Survived by: her brother and sister-in-law, Martha and Greg Fletcher of Independence; and several special friends from her group home.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a sister.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the First United Methodist Church, with burial in Mount Hope Cemetery, both in Independence. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at White Funeral Home in Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
