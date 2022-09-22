Jane L. Stone

July 17, 1947-September 20, 2022

WEST SALEM-Jane L. Stone, 75, of West Salem, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in her home. She was born on

July 17, 1947 in Waterloo, IA to Robert A. and Genevieve L. (Heidemann) Maltas. She was raised by her grandparents, William and Meta Heidemann. Jane graduated from West Waterloo High School and attended Gates Business College. She married Terry Stone on July 15, 1967 in Waterloo. They were blessed with three daughters, Kris, Tracey, and Tammy. They later divorced in 1990.

Jane worked for La Crosse County Human Services from 1986 – 2012. After her retirement she moved to West Salem and worked part-time for Lakeview Healthcare from 2012 – 2017 which was very rewarding. She loved being with her family and friends and traveling to Canada, where she slept on the tundra with polar bears, and to Alaska and Europe.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kris (Tom) Weber of Cedar Falls, IA, Tracey (Greg) Wilhelm of West Salem, and Tammy (Mark) Vehrenkamp of La Crosse, and six grandchildren, Sarah Weber, Matt Weber, Erica (Chase) Lakowske, Spencer Wilhelm, Emily (fiancé Reece Mullen) Vehrenkamp, and Evan Vehrenkamp. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. Burial will be held in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.