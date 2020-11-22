December 16, 1945—October 30, 2020
Jane Karen Lauterbach, 74, of Dike, Iowa, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020 of natural causes. Due to the extraordinary circumstances of our time preventing gatherings, Jane’s family hopes the months ahead will allow for a celebration of life.
Jane was born December 16, 1945 in Ames, Iowa, the daughter of Christian and Ruth Larsen. She graduated from Eldora High School. On June 26, 1964, she was united in marriage to Dennis Lauterbach. Jane worked at the Reinbeck nursing home, Grundy County Home Health Group and the New Aldaya Lifescapes until her retirement after 30 years of service.
Jane lived a full life with many adventures traveling around the United States and Canada. Some of her favorite trips were to Nova Scotia, Maine, and the Black Hills, all with Denny by her side. Nothing compared to the time she spent with family and friends laughing and joking, celebrating with the Birthday Club, and enjoying her grandkids and great grandkids.
Jane loved talking to everyone and had a talent for making friends instantly with everyone she met. She will be remembered for her big heart and compassion of others. Her constant companions, Scout and Harley, were always by her side day and night.
Jane is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dennis Lauterbach; sister, Joyce Huisman; brother and sister-in-law, Stanley and Winona Lauterbach; three children, Lori (Tony) Panozzo, Michael Lauterbach and Lynda Lauterbach; three grandchildren, Forrest (Bridgit) Sassaman, Cole and Connor Lauterbach; two great-grandchildren, Greyson and Ireland; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Ruth Larsen; and her brother, Jimmy Larsen.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.