Jane J. Vohsman

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday November 4, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will also be held one hour before the service at the church. For those attending the visitation and/or funeral we ask that you please wear a mask.