Jane Hogan

(1934-2020)

WATERLOO — Jane Clark Hogan, 86, of West Des Moines, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, March 14, at The Kavanagh House Hospice.

She was born Feb. 13, 1934, in Rochester, Minn., daughter of James and Gertrude Clark. She married Paul Richard Hogan, and they were married 63 years.

She graduated from The Iowa State Teachers College (now The University of Northern Iowa) in 1955 as class valedictorian. Jane became a teacher and worked at the circulation desk of the Waterloo Public Library.

Survived by: a sister, Judith Clark Turpin (David); her children, Sarah (Randy Robinson), Jill (Howard Wong), Timothy (Teresa), John (Steven Fields), Peter, and Christopher; her grandchildren, Casey Christensen Love (Chris), Rachel Christensen Klein (Eric), Jesse Christensen, Molly Robinson (Ben Huffman), Dan Robinson, Sam Hogan (Colleen), Grace Hogan Lemack (Sam), Charlie Hogan, Andrew Wong, and Cory Wong (Pam); and her great-grandchildren, Aurelia and Ronin Love, Claire, Ellie and Caleb Wong, and Hogan Klein.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Sacret Heart Catholic Church, West Des Moines, with burial in Jordan Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, West Des Moines.