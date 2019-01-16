(1941-2019)
WATERLOO — Jane G. Mayer, 77, of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
She was born May 4, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Wayne and Josephine Kettman Royer. She married Dick Mayer on Nov. 28, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Jane was a longtime member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Eagle Center and more recently a member of St. Edward Catholic Church.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Steve (Renee) Mayer of Green Bay, Wis., and David Mayer of Cedar Rapids; a daughter, Amy Mayer of Omaha, Neb.; five grandchildren, Kasey, Koy, Rob, Brandon and Erin; five great-grandchildren, Vyvyan, Clarke, Lily, Levi and Liam; two brothers, Tom (Kay) Royer and Joe (Bev) Royer; a sister, Carolyn (Merlin) Bauer; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a son, Eric Mayer.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Eagle Center. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
