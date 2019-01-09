(1921-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Jane G. Gerard, 97, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Dec. 31, at Windhaven of Western Home Communities due to natural causes.
She was born March 26, 1921, in Sigourney, daughter of Dr. Guy G. and Gladys C. Pfaff Goldthwaite. She married Dr. Russell S. Gerard II on Dec. 19, 1940; he died March 31, 2000.
She graduated from Sigourney High School in 1938 and received her associate’s degree in 1940 from Lindenwood College for Women in St. Charles, Mo. She also attended the University of Iowa. Jane attended Westminster Presbyterian Church and was a choir member, a Junior League of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Emeritus member and past president of Chapter KS PEO and a 79-year member. She also belonged to Allen Hospital Auxiliary.
Survived by: her son, Dr. Russell S. (Syndy) Gerard III of Kamloops, British Columbia; five grandchildren, Brad Pancratz, Todd Pancratz, Paige Pancratz, Tami (Kari) Kohonen, and Laurie (Peter) Wiley; six great-grandchildren, Tayler, Hadley and Brody Pancratz and Austin, Jessica and Amanda Kohonen.
Preceded by: her husband; a daughter, Linda Jane Pancratz; and a brother, Dr. Charles J. Goldthwaite.
Celebration of Life services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. A private family committal service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the Allen Foundation, Westminster Presbyterian Church or UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Jane enjoyed playing cards — especially bridge — needlepoint and traveling many places together with her husband.
