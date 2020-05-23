Jane Elizabeth Ryan

Jane Ryan, 90, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away May 21, 2020. Jane grew up in Boone, Iowa as the second child of James and Lillian Doyle. She graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in Zoology from Iowa State University. Jane worked as a medical technologist at Mayo Clinic and University of Iowa Hospital. Jane married Thomas Ryan in 1957. They moved to Cedar Falls in 1960, where they raised their five children near Seerley Park. Jane worked at the UNI Student Health Center until she retired in 1993. She was active in the UNI Dames Club and belonged to several bridge groups. Jane loved spending time with her family and remained active throughout her life. She was known throughout Cedar Falls for her long and brisk daily walks. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Tom, and her brother, John. She is survived by her five children, Katy (Bill), Mike (Maria), Kevin (Gina), Pat (Kevin), and Maureen (Deron); grandchildren, Maggie, Michael, Emma, Joseph, Olivia, John, Thomas, Grace, Sarah, and Danny; two sisters, Mary Lou and Julie; and a brother-in-law, Fr. Philip Ryan. Services for Jane’s family will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice or NewAldaya Lifescapes. Condolences may be sent to Richardson Funeral Service.