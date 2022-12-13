September 28, 1955-December 10, 2022

WATERLOO-Jane E. Hartley, 67, of Waterloo, died peacefully Saturday, December 10, 2022, at her home after a graceful and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born September 28, 1955, in Waterloo, the daughter of Earl R. and Ruth M. Wood Dix. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1973. She then earned an associate degree from Hawkeye Tech in dental assisting.

Jane married William “Bill” Hartley November 26, 1977; they divorced after 35 years of marriage and maintained a friendship.

She worked in the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office for many years, retiring in 2019. She previously worked as a dental assistant and was owner and operator of Home Interiors & Gifts for 20 years.

Jane enjoyed spending time in nature, especially in Colorado Rocky Mountain National Park, which was her favorite place in the world. She was an attentive and loving grandmother, and cherished passing along her love of animals and nature. Jane was a talented painter and shared her art with friends and family. Jane deeply valued her friendships and was surrounded by love and compassion throughout her life, and especially as she fought her battle with cancer. She treasured her extended family and shared countless warm and joyful moments. She was a member of Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls and was enriched by her experience there.

Jane will be missed by her daughter, Darcie (Michael) Lampman of Waterloo; a granddaughter, Wren Lampman; a brother, Bruce (Rebecca) Dix of Waterloo; three nephews, Chad (Melanie) Dix, Daniel Dix, and Tyler (Vivianna) Dix; a niece, Christine Dix; great-nephews; close cousins Kathleen Schmidt and Leonard Truax and their families; and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Elizabeth.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, at Trinity Bible Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at Trinity Bible Church. Memorials may be directed to the family to be donated in her honor to her passion for animals and nature as Jane discussed and directed. A link to the live stream of the service will be available on Jane’s obituary page of the Locke Funeral Services website. For more information or to leave a condolence, visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com. Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, is assisting the family, 319-233-3146.