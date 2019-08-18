May 13, 1940—Aug. 11, 2019
She was born in Waterloo, IA and lived there most of her life. She was the daughter of Delbert and Marie Akers Sr.
She married Phillip E. Waniorek Sr. and had five children Phil Jr., William, Dawn, Pamela and Patrick. There are a number of grandchildren and a few great grandchildren.
Jane was a loving mother and did all she could for her children.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She died from a lengthy illness in Decorah, Iowa. There will be a private family service at a later date.
