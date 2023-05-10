December 11, 1964-April 22, 2023

Jane Price passed away on April 22 from cardiac arrhythmia.

Jane was born in Waterloo, IA on Dec. 11, 1964. She was raised in San Diego, CA. She graduated from Hoover High School in San Diego, CA in 1983.

She moved back to Waterloo in the 1990s. Jane worked at the Customer Service Desk at the Hy-Vee on Logan Avenue in Waterloo for over 3 years. Previous employment included Dollar General, McDonalds and Unity Point Health Allen Hospital all in Waterloo.

She is survived by her mother, Mary; her sister, Susan; and several nieces and nephews all living in Tennessee and Indiana. Also her significant other, Douglas Feltz, of Allison, IA. She was preceded in death by her father, Arnot; her sister, Stacey; and her brother, Donny.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Jane at Exchange Park in Waterloo on Sunday May 21st from 2 through 5 P. M.