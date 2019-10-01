(1939-2019)
WATERLOO -- Jan Mayer, 79, of Davenport, formerly of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 29, at Trinity in Bettendorf.
Dorothy Janice Hancock was born Nov. 2, 1939, in Decorah, daughter of Vincent J. and Loretta C. (Devitt) Hancock. She married Lawrence G. “Lorne” Mayer on Oct. 23, 1965, at St. John's Catholic Church, Waterloo.
She graduated from Davenport High School in 1957. Jan was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, their Altar and Rosary Society, and helped with the blood drive and funeral lunches.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Mike Mayer of Davenport and Kevin (Kathleen) Mayer of East Windsor, N.J.; a grandson, Tynan Mayer; her siblings, James (Sharon) Hancock, Donald (Susan) Hancock and Mary Hancock, all of Davenport; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceded in death by: her parents; an infant son; and a brother, Harold Hancock.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport, with burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 7, at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, where there will be a 3:30 p.m. rosary and 4 p.m. prayer service. Visitation also from 9:30 a.m. until services Thursday at church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be made to St. Paul the Apostle.
Condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
She enjoyed reading and playing bunco and bridge. Jan had a welcoming spirit and always enjoyed chatting with her many friends.
