(1964-2020)
Jan K. Sealock was born July 28, 1964 in Waterloo, the daughter of John and Doris (Casey) Sealock. She attended Dysart-Geneseo schools and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.
Jan passed away on Thursday, July 30 at the age of 56 at her home. She is preceded in death by her father, John and a sister Linda Sealock. Jan is survived by her mother, Doris of Waterloo, a brother Kevin Sealock of Waterloo, a sister Shirley Andersen of Iowa City and loving family and friends.
Jan enjoyed living in Arizona near the golf course, then later with her Mother. She worked in marketing with expertise in water research. Jan enjoyed golfing, going to the casino and fishing with her brother. She was a member of Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Visitation will be held at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza on Wednesday, August 5 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm.
Funeral Service will be held at Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church, 1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, on Thursday, August 6 at 10:30 am. To observe social distancing, please contact Kimball Ave. UMC for a reservation if you plan to attend the service: 319-232-4103.
Burial will follow at the Dysart Cemetery, Dysart.
Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is in charge of arrangements. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
