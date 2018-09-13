CEDAR FALLS — Jeanette Marie Davis, 84, of Cedar Falls, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 11.
She was born July 6, 1934, in New Hampton, daughter of Arnold and Gladys Schneider Bremer. She married David Berry Sr. in 1952 and divorced in 1970. She married Merle Davis in 1971.
Jan graduated from New Hampton High School in 1952. She was a Kmart employee from 1970 to 1994.
Survived by: her husband, Merle Davis of Cedar Falls; three sons, David (Debra) Berry of Cape Coral, Fla., Bruce (Cindy) Berry of Cedar Falls and Todd (Pamela) Berry of Denver, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Jenny, Jerad, Aaron, Andrew, Crystal, Maghan, Auburn and Siena; and eight great-grandchildren, Hayden, Hollie, Austin, Ethan, Grayson, Delaynee, Annabel and Charlotte.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, James Bremer; and a sister, Patricia Thorne.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, and also for an hour before services on Friday.
Memorials: may be sent to UnityPoint Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Jan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved to bake. She made a mean batch of spaghetti and ice cream bars. Jan loved to spend the winters in Texas and play cards with friends. Jan and her husband loved to travel and fish; her prize fish weighing over 16 pounds.
