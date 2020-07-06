James Wesley Fackler

James was born on July 11, 1937, to Lloyd and Mary Fackler in Des Moines, Iowa. He served in the US Air Force and later worked as the purchasing and production manager at Control-o-Fax. He married Sharon McFarland in 1960 and together they raised three children, Randy, Kelly and James. He was a 50 year Mason and belonged to the Shriner’s and a past leader and member of the Oriental Band. After retirement, he and his wife spent their winters in Weslaco, Texas.