James W. Luders

James “Jim” Luders, 72 of Deming, AZ, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died September 2, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ. Services will be in the Spring of 2022. Jim was born January 3, 1949 in Cedar Falls to Albert and Johanna (Abben) Luders, and graduated in 1967 from Cedar Falls High School. A full obituary can be seen at www.teahenfuneralhome.com