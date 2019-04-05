{{featured_button_text}}
James W. “Jim” Slater

James “Jim” Slater

(1948-2019)

WATERLOO — James Wayne “Jim” Slater, 70, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, April 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born April 13, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Wayne and Anna Baych Slater. He married Patricia Butters, they later divorced. He then married Sandy Ohrt, and they later divorced.

Jim was employed with Tent and Awning Co. and was self-employed as a siding contractor.

Survived by: a son, Steven (Christine) Slater of Waterloo; two adopted children, Leanna (Stacey) Nelson of Evansdale and Terry Slater of West Union; a stepson, Bob (Mary) Slater of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; four siblings, Joyce (Lewis Eifert) Halverson of Waterloo, Warren (Vallerie) Slater of Des Moines, Margaret (Dan) Stacey of Helena, Mont., and Colleen (Dan) Krug of La Porte City.

Preceded in death by: a stepdaughter, Cheryle Ohrt; his parents; and his ex-wives.

Celebration of life: 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Firewater Bar, 712 Jefferson St., Waterloo. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagarttywaychoffgrarup.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: James W. “Jim” Slater
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments