James W. Fackler

(1937—2020)

Cedar Falls—James Wesley Fackler, 82, passed away on Saturday, June 27, at the Comfort House in McAllen, TX.

James was born on July 11, 1937, to Lloyd and Mary Fackler in Des Moines, Iowa. He served in the US Air Force and later worked as the purchasing and production manager at Control-o-Fax. He married Sharon McFarland in 1960 and together they raised three children, Randy, Kelly and James. He was a 50 year Mason and belonged to the Shriner’s and a past leader and member of the Oriental Band. After retirement, he and his wife spent their winters in Weslaco, Texas.

Preceded in death by his parents; children, Randy Fackler, Kelly Scharnhorst, and James Fackler; brother, David Fackler; and brother in law, Merton McFarland Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon; brother, Don (Evie) Fackler; 2 daughters-in-law; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and his cat, “Precious”.

A memorial service will be held for James at 10:30AM on Saturday, July 11 at Geneseo United Methodist Church in Buckingham, Iowa, followed by a Masonic service.

Memorials can be directed to El Kahir Shriner Transportation Fund, Geneseo United Methodist Church or Comfort House Hospice in McAllen, TX.

